Day 717 of the Israel-Hamas war

The Lebanese government reported that five people were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the south of the country on Sunday, claiming several of them were US citizens. The US refuted these claims, saying one of them had an unused immigrant visa petition at some point in the past.

The IDF said it had “struck and eliminated” a Hezbollah terrorist in the southern town of Bint Jbeil but acknowledged that “several uninvolved civilians” had also been killed in the strike. The Lebanese news agency reported that a drone fired two missiles at a motorcycle and a Mercedes car, in which the father and his children were present. The motorcyclist, who was apparently the target of the attack, was also killed. Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Reggi said that the mother of the American family was also injured in the attack and is in critical condition.

“While the situation is fluid, so far, indications are that the five killed were not US citizens. In fact, one had an unused immigrant visa petition in the past,” a US State Department spokesperson said. “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimize harm as much as possible. The incident is under review,” the IDF said in a statement.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the attack as a “massacre” against civilians, adding that it was “a message of intimidation aimed at our people returning to their villages in the south.” He called on the international community to condemn Israel “in the strongest terms for its repeated violations of international resolutions and international law.”

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it was "shocked and outraged by the killing of three children from the same family in an airstrike in southern Lebanon" in a post on X.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who is currently in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, said that Israel "continues to violate international resolutions, primarily the ceasefire agreement," in response to the attack.

"From New York, we call on the international community, whose leaders are present in the halls of the United Nations, to make every effort to put an end to the violations of international resolutions," Aoun said in a statement on Sunday. "There can be no peace on the blood of our children," he added.

