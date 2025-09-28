IDF continues fighting in Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots | LIVE BLOG
Day 723 of the Israel-Hamas war
IDF forces in the Southern Command, under the guidance of Military Intelligence (AMAN) and Shin Bet (Shabak), continue fighting terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.
Golani Brigade forces operating under the 36th Division in the Gaza City area identified five terrorists who carried out anti-tank fire toward the building where they were located, with no casualties. Under the direction and cooperation of the brigade's firepower system and forces on the ground, Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.
Over the last 24 hours, 98th Division forces deepened operational control in the Gaza City area and destroyed terrorist targets in coordination with the Air Force, including military infrastructures and several terrorists active in the area, while 162nd Division forces continue fighting in the Gaza City area. In the past 24 hours, the forces destroyed buildings and combat points of terrorist organizations.
Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, 143rd Division forces eliminated terrorists, observation points, and military infrastructures in the area. Also during the last 24 hours, the Air Force attacked about 140 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked were military buildings, terrorists, and additional terrorist infrastructures.
Israeli team un-invited to Italian bicycle race due to security concerns following threats of protests at the race
The Israeli Premier Tech team was informed Saturday by the organizers of the Giro dell’Emilia road bicycle race held annually in Bologna, Italy, that its invitation to the event has been canceled.
The organizers explained their decision by citing security concerns following threats of demonstrations and protests that could disrupt the race.
Arab countries make amendments to Trump's 21-point Gaza ceasefire proposal
The most prominent points of amendment made by Arab countries to Trump's 21-point ceasefire proposal for the Israel-Hamas war, according to London-based Qatari-funded media outlet Al-Araby al-Jadeed, include the following:
- The complete and gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip
- Palestinian technocratic management of the PA sector
- An international supervisory board, not a direct administrative one
- International forces that are mainly Arab, focused on the Strip's borders, not interior
- Laying down its arms, not disarmament
- Trump's pledge not to annex the West Bank and Gaza Strip
According to the outlet, during their last meeting with the US President Donald Trump in New York last Tuesday, the countries that worked on these amendments are Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, with Arab and Islamic countries later joining them.
