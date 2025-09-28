Day 723 of the Israel-Hamas war

IDF forces in the Southern Command, under the guidance of Military Intelligence (AMAN) and Shin Bet (Shabak), continue fighting terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.

Golani Brigade forces operating under the 36th Division in the Gaza City area identified five terrorists who carried out anti-tank fire toward the building where they were located, with no casualties. Under the direction and cooperation of the brigade's firepower system and forces on the ground, Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

Over the last 24 hours, 98th Division forces deepened operational control in the Gaza City area and destroyed terrorist targets in coordination with the Air Force, including military infrastructures and several terrorists active in the area, while 162nd Division forces continue fighting in the Gaza City area. In the past 24 hours, the forces destroyed buildings and combat points of terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, 143rd Division forces eliminated terrorists, observation points, and military infrastructures in the area. Also during the last 24 hours, the Air Force attacked about 140 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked were military buildings, terrorists, and additional terrorist infrastructures.

To catch up on the updates from last week, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Live article 27