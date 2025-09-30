Two injured in suspected West Bank car ramming attack, MDA reports | LIVE BLOG
One person injured seriously, another moderately in a suspected car ramming attack, Magem David Adom (MDA) reports; the terrorist has been neutralized at the scene
Day 725 of the Israel-Hamas war
Security forces eliminated the terrorist who carried out the ramming and attempted stabbing attack at the West Bank, the IDF reports. Troops are conducting roadblocks in the area.
A 15-year old boy is evacuated to Hadassah hospital in serious condition
One person was injured seriously, another moderately in a suspected car ramming attack in West Bank, Magem David Adom (MDA) reports
The terrorist has been neutralized at the scene.
IDF: Troops eliminated multiple terrorists in the Gaza Strip
The IDF reported that its forces eliminated two armed terrorists who approached a defensive position in Gaza City overnight.
The Kfir Brigade, Division 98, and Division 162 also killed several Hamas operatives in the area, including the head of a Hamas cell.
Division 99 destroyed control and intelligence structures in northern Gaza.
The Air Force struck over 160 targets in the past 24 hours, including weapons depots, observation posts, and terrorist infrastructure.
Shin Bet, Israel Police thwart a terror attack at an Acre bus station against IDF soldiers planned by a resident who identifies with ISIS