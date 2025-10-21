Israel's National Transportation Infrastructure Company (Netivei Israel) announced traffic changes ahead of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's visit, affecting Jerusalem and areas of Southern Israel.

The Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway will be closed to traffic from Ben Gurion Airport to the Daniel Interchange. Highway 6 will also be closed to traffic from the interchange to Kiryat Gat Police recommend drivers use alternative roads, including Highways 3, 40, 44 and 443.

Also overnight Monday, Israel announced the return of another deceased hostage by Hamas. The body was announced to be identified overnight into Tuesday as Sergeant Major Tal Haimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak who was killed while defending his Kibbutz on October 7.

