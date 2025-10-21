Israel prepares road closures ahead of JD Vance's arrival | LIVE BLOG
Israel's National Transportation Infrastructure Company (Netivei Israel) announced traffic changes ahead of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's visit, affecting Jerusalem and areas of Southern Israel.
The Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway will be closed to traffic from Ben Gurion Airport to the Daniel Interchange. Highway 6 will also be closed to traffic from the interchange to Kiryat Gat Police recommend drivers use alternative roads, including Highways 3, 40, 44 and 443.
Also overnight Monday, Israel announced the return of another deceased hostage by Hamas. The body was announced to be identified overnight into Tuesday as Sergeant Major Tal Haimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak who was killed while defending his Kibbutz on October 7.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance to visit Israel to preserve Gaza deal
The U.S. Vice President is scheduled to land at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday at noon for a two-day visit, where he will be greeted by Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
This visit comes as the IDF continues to maintain its defensive position from the agreed-upon border between Israel and Gaza -- the Yellow Line -- and receive bodies of deceased hostages from Gaza, as Hamas repeatedly violates the ceasefire by approaching and attacking Israeli troops along the line. Read more
Starting from 13:45 on Tuesday, Route 1 in the Jerusalem direction will be closed to traffic. Also, the Daniel Interchange, which connects Routes 1 and 6, will be closed to southbound traffic up to the Kiryat Gat Interchange.
Route 35 from the Kiryat Gat Interchange will be closed westward up to the entrance to the Kiryat Gat industrial zone.
Starting at 15:45, Route 35 will be closed to traffic from Intel Junction eastbound. The northbound entrance to Route 6 from Ma'achaz Interchange up to Daniel Interchange will be closed. In addition, Route 1 will be closed from Daniel Interchange eastbound to Jerusalem. The police recommend that drivers use alternative routes, including Routes 3, 40, 44, and 443.
The changes will be in place until the end of the Vice President's visit on Thursday.
"He fought with extraordinary courage," Israel identifies the body of deceased hostage Sergeant Major Tal Haimi, who fell defending his kibbutz from terrorists on Oct 7. His body was returned to Israeli hands Sunday night by Hamas. Read more