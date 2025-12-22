LIVE BLOG | Egypt hopes to move to the second phase of the Gaza plan in January
Lebanon plans to declare the southern Litani region a "demilitarized zone" in January
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar , affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati "intends to declare at the Lebanese cabinet meeting scheduled for January 5 that the area south of the Litani River has become a demilitarized zone."
South Gaza: IDF conducts strikes in areas it controls (Palestinian sources)
Reports from Gaza indicate that the Israeli army is conducting airstrikes in areas it controls, east of Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern Palestinian territory.
Egypt: "We hope to move to the second phase of the plan for Gaza in January"