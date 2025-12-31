LIVE BLOG | IDF completes surprise inspection in central command
Major General Avi Bluth emphasizes preparedness for sudden war following the October 7 lessons
IDF chief of staff: 2026 to focus on readiness, professionalism, and reservist support
Earlier today, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir addressed commanders at the Commanding Officer Trainer conference of the Ground Forces, emphasizing that 2026 will focus on strengthening the army’s foundations, professionalism, and operational readiness. The conference, attended by tactical-level commanders of lieutenant colonel rank and above, included sessions on integrating lessons from the October 7 conflict into training.
Zamir highlighted the critical role of reservists and career personnel, calling them the operational backbone of the IDF. He underscored ongoing efforts to improve care systems for reservists, as well as pension security for career servicemen, stating that work will continue until all necessary arrangements are completed.
“The year 2026 is the year for implementing operational lessons from the 07.10 review and the war,” Zamir said, noting the importance of discipline and command responsibility in maintaining unit readiness. He added that commanders are accountable for ensuring their units apply lessons learned effectively and maintain high standards of training and preparedness.
The IDF stressed that these measures are part of broader efforts to reinforce the security of Israel while supporting the personnel who serve, ensuring both operational effectiveness and the welfare of soldiers and their families.
IDF completes surprise inspection in central command
The Israel Defense Forces completed a surprise inspection in Central Command on Tuesday under the leadership of Major General Avi Bluth, the IDF spokesperson said. The audit assessed unit readiness, implementation of procedures, and personnel preparedness following lessons from October 7.
The inspection covered three battalions across three brigades and two regional divisions, beginning with camp protection and extending to logistics, infrastructure, personnel, medicine, combat engineering, safety, and intelligence sectors.
Major General Bluth said the exercise highlights the need for “readiness for a sudden war” and strengthens the army’s professional foundations, culture, norms, and operational backbone. Findings from the inspection will be used to refine standards and improve operational responses in the Central Command sector.