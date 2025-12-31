LIVE BLOG | IDF completes surprise inspection in central command

IDF chief of staff: 2026 to focus on readiness, professionalism, and reservist support

Earlier today, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir addressed commanders at the Commanding Officer Trainer conference of the Ground Forces, emphasizing that 2026 will focus on strengthening the army’s foundations, professionalism, and operational readiness. The conference, attended by tactical-level commanders of lieutenant colonel rank and above, included sessions on integrating lessons from the October 7 conflict into training.

Zamir highlighted the critical role of reservists and career personnel, calling them the operational backbone of the IDF. He underscored ongoing efforts to improve care systems for reservists, as well as pension security for career servicemen, stating that work will continue until all necessary arrangements are completed.

“The year 2026 is the year for implementing operational lessons from the 07.10 review and the war,” Zamir said, noting the importance of discipline and command responsibility in maintaining unit readiness. He added that commanders are accountable for ensuring their units apply lessons learned effectively and maintain high standards of training and preparedness.

The IDF stressed that these measures are part of broader efforts to reinforce the security of Israel while supporting the personnel who serve, ensuring both operational effectiveness and the welfare of soldiers and their families.