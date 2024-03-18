Louis Vuitton faces backlash over Palestinian flag-inspired shirt design

Louis Vuitton's recent fashion offering has stirred debate and raised eyebrows with its latest T-shirt design featuring the colors of the Palestinian flag.

The controversy has prompted the brand's CEO, Sidney Toledano, to clarify that the design was an unintended coincidence, and steps are being taken to remove it from sale.

The T-shirt, a part of Louis Vuitton's spring-summer 2024 collection, is a minimalist white garment embellished with a small logo in the iconic hues of the Palestinian flag: black, red, and green.

Louis Vuitton asserts that all designs underwent approval before October 7th, claiming ignorance of the significance attached to the watermelon, often symbolizing the Palestinian flag when shared in slices on social media.

While Louis Vuitton has faced accusations of antisemitism in the past and swiftly withdrawn contentious items like the Keffiyeh scarf in 2021, it's worth noting that Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, has made substantial investments in Israeli ventures, including cybersecurity firm Wiz, prompting calls for a boycott from the BDS movement.