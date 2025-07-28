Houthis threaten increased attacks | LIVE BLOG
Yemen's Houthi Rebels announce their plan to escalate attacks on any Red Sea vessel dealing with Israeli ports • Barack Obama comments on Gaza situation
Day 660 of the Israel-Hamas war:
The Iran-backed Houthi Rebels announce their plan to escalate attacks on any ship in the Red Sea dealing with Israel's ports.
Former US President Barack Obama:
"While a lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel’s military operations, these articles underscore the immediate need for action to be taken to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation."
Houthi rebels threaten to increase attacks on Red Sea ships relating to Israeli ports
