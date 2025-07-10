Mahmoud Abbas demands Palestinian Authority be included in Gaza talks

Recommended -

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas asked Washington for his government be directly involved in the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to Israeli channel N12 on Thursday.

Supported by Saudi Arabia, Abbas believes that the PA must have a say in long-term security arrangements, particularly if it is to resume a governance role in the Palestinian territory currently under Hamas control.

According to the media, the United States has not yet officially responded to this request, but could commit to including the PA in upcoming discussions. This repositioning comes as Abbas seeks to reaffirm the legitimacy of his authority in the face of a weakened but still influential Hamas on the ground.

In a speech delivered in April before the Palestinian Central Council, Abbas had urged Hamas to lay down its arms and return the hostages, calling "criminals" those who, according to him, are unnecessarily prolonging the war. He also denounced the "pretexts" provided to Israel to intensify its offensive in Gaza.

Paradoxically, despite these criticisms, Abbas and his entourage have made ambiguous statements about the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas. He described that day as an "important milestone," and his adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash has repeatedly defended these acts as "legitimate resistance," provoking sharp internal criticism, particularly from Palestinian clans and tribes.

In June, Abbas sent a letter to the organizers of an international conference on the Palestinian issue, reiterating that the PA was ready to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza, with the support of the Arab world and the international community. He specified that Hamas would have to relinquish power and its military capabilities to the Palestinian security forces, who would be tasked with dismantling them.

As negotiations intensify around a possible agreement, Mahmoud Abbas’s willingness to return to the political scene in Gaza highlights the deep divisions within the Palestinian leadership and the regional stakes involved in the post-war period.