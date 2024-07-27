10 dead, many in critical condition after Hezbollah rocket hits soccer field in Druze town

34 wounded, including at least 17 in critical condition after Hezbollah rocket hits a soccer field in the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal Shams

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
People rush to a soccer field hit by a Hezbollah rocket in the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal Shams
People rush to a soccer field hit by a Hezbollah rocket in the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal ShamsPhoto from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

At least nine young Druze Israelis died an many more were in critical condition after a Hezbollah rocket hit the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal Shams.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1817233410034651429

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 1 comments

Comments