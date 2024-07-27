10 dead, many in critical condition after Hezbollah rocket hits soccer field in Druze town
34 wounded, including at least 17 in critical condition after Hezbollah rocket hits a soccer field in the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal Shams
1 min read
At least nine young Druze Israelis died an many more were in critical condition after a Hezbollah rocket hit the majority-Druze northern Israeli town Majdal Shams.
