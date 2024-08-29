4 West Bank terrorists killed in clashes with IDF, soldier lightly wounded | LIVE BLOG
Major terrorist, Tulkarm Battalion commander, killed in West Bank operation • Families of hostages demonstrating along Gaza border attempt to break through fence, get turned away
Israel - Hamas War day 328: Rocket sirens were heard in southern Israel's Kissufim, a kibbutz near the Gazan border. Two projectiles reportedly fell in open areas, causing no casualties or damage.
