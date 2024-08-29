4 West Bank terrorists killed in clashes with IDF, soldier lightly wounded | LIVE BLOG

Major terrorist, Tulkarm Battalion commander, killed in West Bank operation • Families of hostages demonstrating along Gaza border attempt to break through fence, get turned away

Israel - Hamas War day 328: Rocket sirens were heard in southern Israel's Kissufim, a kibbutz near the Gazan border. Two projectiles reportedly fell in open areas, causing no casualties or damage.

Late Aryeh Zalmanovich identified as hostage held with Qaid Farhan Alkadi


Late Aryeh Zalmanovich, who was declared killed in Hamas captivity by Kibbutz Nir Oz in DecemberCourtesy of the family

Defense Minister Gallant tours submarine unit as Israel Navy conducts drills


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tours a submarine during a naval exerciseAriel Hermoni/ Ministry of Defense

Israeli security forces kill major West Bank terrorist commander

Families of hostages break through Gazan fence 'to end the nightmare'

