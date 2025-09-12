Marco Rubio due in Israel on Saturday to discuss Gaza

Recommended -

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Israel Saturday on an official visit to discuss the latest developments in the war against Hamas, the State Department said on Friday.

The official "will convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues concerning Middle Eastern security, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israeli security," read a statement by Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott.

Rubio "will also emphasize our shared goals: ensuring Hamas never rules over Gaza again and bringing all the hostages home. Secretary Rubio and Israeli leaders will discuss Israeli operational goals and objectives related to Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, and our commitment to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism, and lawfare at the ICC and ICJ. The Secretary will also meet with the families of hostages and underscore that their relatives’ return remains a top priority."

The trip will come some 10 days before Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves for the UN General Assembly in New York.

The announcement follows reports of "frustration" with Netanyahu among the senior ranks of the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump following an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar.

“Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone,” a source with knowledge of White House deliberations was quoted as saying by Politico. “That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu meanwhile has responded defiantly to international criticism for the attack, including a White House statement that the “unilateral bombing” inside Qatar “does not advance Israel or America’s goals.”