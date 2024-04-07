Massive demonstration in Jerusalem demands action for hostages

Jerusalem witnessed a massive rally outside the Knesset building tonight, with at least 50,000 demonstrators gathering to mark the six-month anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the event aimed to shine a spotlight on the ongoing plight of the remaining 133 hostages held in Gaza.

Emotions ran high as family members of the hostages took to the stage. Hagit Chen, the grieving mother of slain hostage Itay Chen, tearfully addressed the crowd, exclaiming, "How is it possible that after six months they haven’t brought you back?" Her heartfelt plea for government action, especially directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, elicited a chorus of boos from the impassioned crowd.

Yehuda Cohen, father of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen, delivered a scathing indictment of the current government, declaring, "The ruling coalition is criminal!" He went on to demand Netanyahu's resignation, igniting fervent agreement from the throngs of demonstrators who echoed his calls for political accountability.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion faced a wave of chants demanding immediate action, as protesters voiced their impatience and frustration. Despite attempts to address the crowd, Lion's speech was largely drowned out by the passionate chants of the demonstrators.

The rally also witnessed poignant moments of solidarity and remembrance. Freed hostage Itay Regev shared harrowing insights into the psychological warfare tactics employed by Hamas in Gaza, while a group of female relatives of the hostages staged a stirring demonstration, symbolizing the passage of time since the October 7 tragedy.

Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi, who opened the rally, emphasized the urgent humanitarian imperative of redeeming captives, urging the government not to turn a blind eye to the suffering of those held in Gaza. "Redeeming captives isn’t politics, it’s being Jewish," he declared.