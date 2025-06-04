Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas killed in action in northern Gaza

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the incident • A resident of Kabri, a kibbutz in northern Israel, Farkas served in the 646th Paratrooper Brigade's 6646th Reconnaissance Battalion

Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas, who was killed in combat in the northern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas, a 27-year-old, was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

A resident of Kabri, a kibbutz in northern Israel, Farkas served in the 646th Paratrooper Brigade's 6646th Reconnaissance Battalion.

In the incident, another soldier in Farkas's unit was seriously wounded. He has been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

