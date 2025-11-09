Exclusive: Hamas allowed 'safe passage' after Goldin’s return, Israel denies

Exclusive reporting by i24NEWS reveals that American-Palestinian mediator Bishara Bahbah claims preliminary understandings have been reached between Israel and Hamas following the return of the remains of fallen soldier Hadar Goldin.

According to Bahbah, Israel has agreed not to detain or interrogate the involved Hamas operatives, and Goldin’s body was released on the basis that the terrorists would be granted safe passage to Hamas-controlled territory.

Israeli officials, however, insist that no official decisions have been made regarding the fate of the terrorists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the matter.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday to finalize arrangements.

Recent reports indicate that U.S. officials have pressured Israel not to target Hamas operatives hiding underground, in order to protect the ceasefire and the ongoing negotiations.

Despite these reports, IDF Chief of Staff emphasized during Thursday’s cabinet meeting that no deal exists to release the terrorists in exchange for Goldin.

“There’s no such deal. We will eliminate these terrorists, they will not leave there alive unless they surrender,” he said.

Earlier this week, a political source confirmed that “the Prime Minister is not allowing safe passage for the 200 Hamas terrorists,” reinforcing Israel’s position that the militants will remain targets.