Mediators pressure Hamas to budge on demands after turning down Witkoff plan | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 604: Mediators continue to pressure Hamas to "completely withdraw its amendments or moderate them" from the ceasefire proposal submitted by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to sources informed about the negotiations quoted by Kan News.

"It is possible that a few minor changes in the wording of the plan, concerning the end of the war, could satisfy Hamas and allow progress," said one of these sources.

Hamas declared itself ready to "immediately" open indirect talks to "reach agreements on points of disagreement" regarding a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, according to AFP. Meanwhile, Israel is intensifying its military operations. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the expansion of ground maneuvers and the establishment of new humanitarian aid distribution centers. "We are in the midst of a powerful and uncompromising battle – thanks to you, Hamas is losing control," he told the soldiers.

This comes amid increasing reports of lawlessness in Gaza, as Hamas finds itself increasingly marginalized as the US company Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has begun disseminating aid.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has issued an ultimatum for Hamas to release hostages, "or it will be destroyed."

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi contested statements by Witkoff, which claimed that the organization had rejected the agreement. "We did not refuse the plan, the dispute is about the guarantees," he said. "All our comments were about fundamental issues."

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war