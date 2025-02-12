Mediators scramble to save ceasefire as saber-rattling escalates

Qatari and Egyptian mediators are working to smooth out escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas over the faltering ceasefire, which Israel has vowed will end on Saturday at noon if the terror group does not release hostages.

This comes after Hamas stated that Israeli violations, including allegedly stopping the entry of humanitarian aid, led it to postpone indefinitely the next hostage release slated for Saturday. The group has reportedly deployed its fighters throughout the Gaza Strip, forbidding them from using cell phones ahead of a possible resumption of hostilities.

The IDF on Wednesday launched a strike against two suspects in Rafah, southern Gaza, who picked up a drone that was smuggling weapons.

US President Donald Trump said "all bets are off" if Hamas does not free all the hostages on Saturday, calling them "weak" and "bullies."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the security cabinet was unanimous in echoing Trump's threat, vowing "intense fighting" would commence if the hostages are not returned.

However, it is unclear whether this means the nine hostages left to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, the three set for release on Saturday, or all hostages left in Gaza.

The Saudi Asharq News cited an Israeli official who said: "If Hamas releases the three hostages on Saturday as it pledged in the agreement, Israel will not return to fighting and will continue to implement the agreement."