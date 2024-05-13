As Israel commemorates Memorial Day, the nation pauses to remember its fallen soldiers and victims of terror in solemn ceremonies across the country.

In Be'eri, the poignant sentiments of Memorial Day resonate deeply as families gather to honor loved ones lost since the October 7 attacks.

Haim Jelin, former Head of the Eshkol Regional Council, reflects on the significance of unity in times of adversity. "If we are not together, then we will be hanged next to each other," he solemnly states, underscoring the importance of solidarity amidst political divisions.

The memories of heroes like Elchanan, who sacrificed his life to save others during the Hamas massacre, remain etched in the hearts of those he touched.

Menachem Kalmanson, Elchanan's brother, reflects on the legacy of resilience and determination left behind. "My brother was a man of doing and building... mourning him pushes me to choose life," he declares, emphasizing the enduring spirit of hope amidst tragedy.

Itiel Zohar, Elchanan's nephew, echoes this sentiment as he stands amidst the memories and symbols of loss. "To enter this house... with the new generation of the family, is to embrace hope," he reflects, finding solace in the strength drawn from the next generation.

Yet, amidst the solemn remembrance, the echoes of conflict reverberate through the kibbutz, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for peace. Haim Jelin cautions against the backdrop of a war raging in Gaza, urging caution for families with children considering a return to the area.

"Since last night we can hear the war raging in the camps of the central Gaza Strip and it's right in front of us. In such a war situation I would not recommend families with children to return here."

Despite the challenges, stories of courage and heroism shine through.

Menachem Clemenzon and Itiel Zohar, for their extraordinary bravery on October 7, will be honored with the prestigious 2024 Israel Prize for Civilian Heroism, a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Israeli people.