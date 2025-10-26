Memorial in honor of Ariel and Kfir Bibas installed at the Ramat Gan Safari

Benches engraved with an elephant motif reminiscent of little Kfir's favorite stuffed animal were installed in the Safari grounds, donated by the Friends and Lovers of Israel associations in Germany

A bench installed at the Ramat Gan safari bearing the symbol of the elephant in memory of Ariel and Kfir BibasSafari Spokeswoman

Two benches in memory of the young brothers, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were kidnapped and murdered in Gaza, were inaugurated this week at the Ramat Gan Safari, near Tel Aviv.

The benches, engraved with an elephant motif reminiscent of little Kfir’s favorite stuffed animal, were donated by the Friends and Lovers of Israel associations based in Germany.

The initiative aims, according to the organizers, to "remind the world never to forget" the victims and their loved ones.

Orange-hued tombstone unveiled for Bibas family

This commemoration adds to other recent tributes. 

Last month, the city of Maale Adumim in the West Bank inaugurated a memorial in honor of the two little boys and their mother, Shri, who was also abducted on October 7, 2023, and murdered in captivity.

