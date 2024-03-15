Ministers briefed: Signs indicate top Hamas leader killed in IDF Strike

Security officials briefed ministers during today’s security cabinet meeting that all indications suggest Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing in the central Gaza Strip, was killed in an IDF strike earlier this week.

Hebrew media reports detailed the briefing, highlighting a potential blow to Hamas leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the news with optimism, hailing it as "a great achievement for Israel," according to quotes from Ynet.

The IDF had previously confirmed targeting Issa in a strike on central Gaza's Nuseirat on Monday. However, at the time, the military did not have sufficient information to confirm the success of the operation.

Marwan Issa holds a significant position within Hamas, serving as the deputy to Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Alongside Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, Issa is believed to have played a key role in orchestrating the group's October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

The potential elimination of Issa marks a notable development in Israel's ongoing efforts to weaken Hamas's leadership structure and disrupt its operational capabilities.

However, Hamas has not yet officially confirmed Issa's death, and details surrounding the strike remain under close scrutiny.