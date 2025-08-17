Ministers slammed for condemning nationwide day of strikes organized by hostage families

Recommended -

Hundreds of Israelis across the country took to the streets Sunday morning in a planned day of strikes to show support for the families of the remaining Gaza hostages and put pressure on the Israeli government to strike a deal that would end the war and see their return -- as the October 7 Council and other groups representing bereaved families of hostages and soldiers said, "shutting down the country to save the soldiers and the hostages."

Some Israeli parliament members were not in favor of these strikes and rallies, taking to X to express their sentiments which were harshly criticized by Opposition members on the platform.

Likud Member Hanoch Milwidsky took to X Sunday morning posting his abhorrence of the protests which he claimed were supporting the terror group itself. "The Hamas-supporting riots have begun. Jews, Israelis who are burning the country in an attempt to prevent the destruction of Hamas. There have been such people among our nation throughout history. We overcame them. So it will be this time as well."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir followed his comment, accusing the protestors of trying to weaken Israel and deliberately delaying the return of the hostages to later blame the Israeli government, as "a political maneuver on the backs of the hostages."

"The strike that failed today, from the Kaplan workshop, is a continuation of the strikes and encouragement of refusal before October 7th. These are the same people who weakened Israel then and are trying to do so again today," he wrote.

"This strike strengthens Hamas and delays the return of the hostages. Of course, they will later blame the Israeli government. This is what a cynical political maneuver on the backs of the hostages looks like," he added.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted a supporting claim, writing, "The people of Israel wake up this morning to a toxic and harmful campaign that plays into the hands of Hamas, buries the hostages in tunnels, and tries to bring the State of Israel to surrender to its enemies and endanger its security and future."

He continued stating that the campaign was not gaining traction, despite "crazy buildup by irresponsible media and a series of self-interested political actors," and that the State of Israel is "encouragingly" not standing still or striking. This, he wrote, shows that most Israelis are not confused despite "a year and a half of emotional brainwashing costing billions of shekels."

He went on to praise this majority for understanding "that a nation that desires life cannot surrender to its enemies and stop the war just before the destruction of Hamas, the removal of the threat posed by Gaza for many years, and the return of all the hostages."

Ben-Gvir ended his post sharing his support for the families and his desire for their return, saying, "A big hug to the grieving families of the hostages and a prayer for their swift return as part of the complete victory."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted to these statements, shaming the ministers for accusing the protestors of supporting Hamas, saying, "No one has strengthened Hamas more than you."

"You transferred tens of millions of dollars to them in suitcases, you strengthened them for years, the hostages fell into Hamas captivity on your watch. The only thing that will truly weaken Hamas is to oust this failed, malicious government. The only thing that strengthens the country is the wonderful spirit of the people who leave their homes today for the sake of Israeli solidarity and mutual responsibility," he wrote.

Chairman of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz wrote a smiliar post that read, "To attack the families of the hostages – when you bear responsibility for their children being held captive by Hamas for nearly two years – weakens and divides us. To support them – that is what strengthens us and them."