Day 223 of Israel at war: The largest attack on northern Israel by Hezbollah since the commencement of the ongoing conflict struck an area of the Lower Galilee.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a military base near the Golani junction, west of Tiberias, approximately 35 kilometers from the Lebanese border, using several drones laden with explosives.

Hezbollah stated that the drone strike was a retaliatory measure against recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of members of the terrorist group.