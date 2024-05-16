600,000 Gazans have fled Rafah since the start of IDF ground op. | LIVE UPDATES
Hezbollah drone strikes Lower Galilee, terror group's largest attack since the war started
Day 223 of Israel at war: The largest attack on northern Israel by Hezbollah since the commencement of the ongoing conflict struck an area of the Lower Galilee.
In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a military base near the Golani junction, west of Tiberias, approximately 35 kilometers from the Lebanese border, using several drones laden with explosives.
Hezbollah stated that the drone strike was a retaliatory measure against recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of members of the terrorist group.
🚨Sirens are sounding in Meroim amid a combined attack in northern Israel
5 IDF soldiers killed by friends fire, bringing the death toll from the ground operation to 274
🚨Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
IDF base struck from Hezbollah drone launch towards northern Israel, lower Galilee area
Attempted stabbing attack on police officers in Jerusalem overnight, terrorist neutralized
Border guards were questioning the individual, who then brandished a knife and charged at the police in an attempt to stab them
🚨Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
Report: About 600,000 Gazans have fled Rafah since the beginning of the IDF ground operation in the area