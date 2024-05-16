600,000 Gazans have fled Rafah since the start of IDF ground op. | LIVE UPDATES

Hezbollah drone strikes Lower Galilee, terror group's largest attack since the war started

Day 223 of Israel at war: The largest attack on northern Israel by Hezbollah since the commencement of the ongoing conflict struck an area of the Lower Galilee. 

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a military base near the Golani junction, west of Tiberias, approximately 35 kilometers from the Lebanese border, using several drones laden with explosives. 

Hezbollah stated that the drone strike was a retaliatory measure against recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of members of the terrorist group. 

5 IDF soldiers killed by friends fire, bringing the death toll from the ground operation to 274

IDF Spokesperson
Five soldiers from Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade fell in battleIDF Spokesperson

IDF base struck from Hezbollah drone launch towards northern Israel, lower Galilee area

Attempted stabbing attack on police officers in Jerusalem overnight, terrorist neutralized

Border guards were questioning the individual, who then brandished a knife and charged at the police in an attempt to stab them

Police Spokesperson
The Jerusalem police chief (center) at the scene of the attempted attackPolice Spokesperson

Report: About 600,000 Gazans have fled Rafah since the beginning of the IDF ground operation in the area

