Missile originating from Yemen detected in Egypt, target unknown | LIVE BLOG
US ramps up attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen • The IDF killed two Hezbollah terrorists operating in southern Lebanon, and another terror cell in northern Gaza
Israel - Hamas War day 527: A missile from Yemen was detected in Egypt, it is unclear whether it was aimed at Israel. This comes as the US has ramped up attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. An Israeli source told i24NEWS that Israel was informed in advance of the American operation.
In the Gaza Strip, the IDF attacked a terrorist cell in Beit Lahia last night, including a terrorist who participated in the October 7 massacre. In southern Lebanon, the IDF killed two Hezbollah terrorists who were directing operations in the region.
