Missle from Yemen targets Dead Sea area; Israel doubles down on demand for Hamas to disarm - report | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 569: The Israel Defense Forces said that a Houthi missile was intercepted outside of Israeli territory, although sirens blared in the eastern Negev and Dead Sea area. The Yemen-based, Iran-backed terrorist group said that they had targeted the Nevatim airbase.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that "Hamas is ready to accept an agreement that goes beyond the ceasefire, and its goal is permanent peace with Israel." Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Doha "cannot accept the hunger of the Palestinian people or the use of hunger as a weapon. Qatar will continue its efforts with its partners to end the war."

Hamas has reportedly offered to release hostages for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, with a five-year cessation of hostilities in which all restrictions on construction in Gaza will be lifted. According to other reports, Israel has rejected any proposal that does not include the disarmament of the terrorist group. Egypt has also reportedly demanded that Hamas provide information on all hostages still in Gaza.

To catch up on the updates from the weekend, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war