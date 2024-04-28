More aid going into Gaza than ever before says IDF Spokesperson

In a recent statement, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF Spokesperson, has declared a significant escalation in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the region, highlighting a commitment to prioritize humanitarian assistance despite the ongoing conflict.

Over the past few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza has seen a notable increase. IDF Spokesperson Hagari emphasized that this trend will continue in the coming days, with a further scale-up of aid deliveries. Essential supplies such as food, water, medical supplies, shelter equipment, and other necessities are being provided to Gaza in greater quantities than ever before.

IDF Spokesperson

The surge in aid delivery is attributed to intensified efforts, including the opening of the Israeli port of Ashdod and a new crossing into Northern Gaza. Additionally, the amount of aid from Jordan, facilitated through Israel via the Kerem Shalom Humanitarian Aid Crossing, has been augmented. Collaborative efforts with the United States Central Command are underway to establish a temporary maritime pier, known as JLOTS, to enhance the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

To ensure efficient aid distribution, designated humanitarian zones in Gaza are being expanded. This initiative aims to streamline distribution efforts in coordination with international aid organizations, maximizing aid effectiveness and reaching those in need.

The Spokesperson also emphasized that the conflict is against Hamas, not the civilians of Gaza, and the IDF seeks to alleviate the suffering caused by the war initiated by Hamas.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Despite the focus on humanitarian aid, the IDF remains committed to pursuing Hamas militants in Gaza. Efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas continue, with a determination to fulfill the mission of freeing hostages and liberating Gaza from Hamas control.