More than 140 terror targets in Gaza struck by IDF in past day | LIVE BLOG

Israel-Hamas war day 633: The Israeli army's Southern Command continue operations throughout the Gaza Strip, guided by military intelligence and the Shin Bet, against terrorist organizations. More than 140 terrorist targets were targeted by air in the past 24 hours, the military said.

Overnight, forces from the 99th Division identified two terrorists attempting to plant an explosive device against Israeli troops. After spotting the attackers, the unit directed aircraft that eliminated the two terrorists.

Forces from the 36th Division have expanded their operations in recent days to new areas of the Gaza Strip, where they have eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed hundreds of terrorist infrastructures, both above and below ground. Forces from the 162nd Division eliminated eight terrorists in an operational command post over the past 24 hours. Forces from the Gaza Division (143rd) guided naval vessels that attacked several terrorist and terrorist targets in southern Gaza.

This comes as Iran and the US dug their heels in on potential talks continuing over Tehran's nuclear program.

"I don't think negotiations will resume that quickly," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News through a translator. "Before we decide to resume negotiations, we must first ensure that the United States will not return to a military strategy against us during the negotiations."

However, Araghchi also insisted that "the doors of diplomacy will never be closed."

New satellite images show continued activity at Iran's Fordo nuclear enrichment facility, which was attacked by US B-2 bombers just over a week ago. The images were collected by Maxar Technologies on Sunday. Maxar said they revealed continued activity in ventilation shafts and vents caused by last week's airstrikes on the Fordo uranium enrichment complex.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 7, according to Israeli and American sources. The officials asked not to be identified and discussed details that have not been made public. Earlier Monday, the White House announced it was working on a date for the meeting. Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, traveled to Washington to meet with American officials and prepare for Netanyahu's visit.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

