Mossad Chief David Barnea has returned to Israel after meeting with CIA Director Bill Burns, signaling an intention to renew negotiations with Hamas as early as this week. According to Israeli officials, Israel, the United States, and Qatar have agreed to resume discussions on the release of hostages and a potential truce in Gaza.

The new round of negotiations will be mediated by Egypt and Qatar, based on a plan negotiated in Paris by CIA Director Burns, Mossad Chief Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, as reported by Walla news site. This development follows a period of stalled negotiations since April.

The war cabinet has broadened the mandate of the team responsible for negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas since October 7. Initially opposed to this expansion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was persuaded by broad support for the move and the recent release of a video showing the kidnapping of IDF soldiers on October 7, according to Israeli media.