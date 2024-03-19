Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea returned to Israel Tuesday morning, after kicking off another round of talks in Doha.

The spy agency chief headed the Israeli negotiating team that arrived in Qatar on Monday, and reportedly spent the night speaking with mediators. The Israeli team is staying on in Qatar for what may be prolonged talks on the hostage-ceasefire deal.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that it was too soon to talk about any breakthroughs in the negotiations, but expressed "cautious optimism" that a deal may be brokered.

"Yesterday's meeting was to convey responses between the two sides and it included the Israel's response to Hamas' response," said the spokesperson. "We are still in the framework of an exchange of proposals. We have moved to technical meetings. We have no time limit for negotiations."

Israel is expected to present its own offer following Hamas's counterproposal to the last deal that was put together by international mediators in Paris.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week in order to discuss the day-after scenario in Gaza. There was no mention of a possible stopover in Israel, which he has visited six times over the course of the war. The top U.S. diplomat is currently in Asia until Wednesday.

Speaking during his visit to the Philippines Tuesday morning, Blinken said, "One hundred percent of the Gaza population is in need of humanitarian assistance," and added it was "absolutely incumbent" upon Israel to prioritize assistance to Gaza's civilians.

Reports suggest that Blinken seeks to "reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as part of his upcoming visit to the Middle East."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to send a team to Washington D.C. to discuss IDF plans for a ground operation in Rafah, as U.S. and international pressure build on Israel to reach a ceasefire.

