The chief of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and the CIE director Bill Burns will head to Egypt's Cairo the upcoming weekend to participate in the high-stake hostage talks, said Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two sources. They are said to meet with their Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari Prime Minister in an attempt to reach a breakthrough in the negotiations.

On the last Friday of Ramadan, Jerusalem saw reinforcement of 3,600 security staff.

Alert sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee at 0:51 a.m. local time.

