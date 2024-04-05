IDF strikes over 30 terrorist targets across Gaza in past 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES
The head of Mossad Barnea is said to attempt to reach a breakthrough in the high-stake hostages negotiations taking place in Cairo on the upcoming weekend
The chief of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and the CIE director Bill Burns will head to Egypt's Cairo the upcoming weekend to participate in the high-stake hostage talks, said Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two sources. They are said to meet with their Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari Prime Minister in an attempt to reach a breakthrough in the negotiations.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1776044296275194038
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
On the last Friday of Ramadan, Jerusalem saw reinforcement of 3,600 security staff.
Alert sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee at 0:51 a.m. local time.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Undercover Border Police officers kills a Palestinian man hurling an explosive device at troops during a raid in Tulkarem, the West Bank early on Friday - Israeli police
Israeli source confirms to i24NEWS that Mossad, CIA chiefs are about to leave for Cairo seeking breakthrough in hostage negotiations
Jerusalem police arrest 8 at Al-Aqsa for 'chants supporting terror' at morning prayers
IDF soldier lightly wounded by anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah near Metula, northern Israel
IDF artillery strikes source of overnight launches towards Ashkelon, Kfar Aza and Sderot in Gaza
In Khan Yunis, Israeli military reported its tanks striking a compound with explosives, military equipment and guns, as well as destroying underground terrorist infrastructure. An unspecified number of terrorists are said to have been killed over the past day with the Air Force strikes.
Over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets struck over 30 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, "including military compounds, terror tunnels, command centers, a weapons storage facility and additional military infrastructure," read the Israeli military's statement.
Israel's FM Katz 'welcomes the U.S. clarification' that any Gaza ceasefire must be conditioned on hostage release
“We will continue to work with our allies around the world to protect Israel’s right to continue the war until the hostages are released and Hamas is defeated,” posted Katz on X (formerly Twitter).
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1776117913801331044
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, reopen Erez checkpoint
Meanwhile, right-wing minister of national security Ben-Gvir opposes the step saying 'the right way to return our hostages is to stop the aid supplu to Gaza'