Mossad chief 'threatened' ICC prosecutor over war crimes inquiry - report

The former head of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen allegedly threatened Fatou Bensouda, a chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in a series of secret meetings, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. He is said to have attempted to pressure her into dropping the war crimes investigation.

The investigation in question was launched in 2021. It culminated last week when Bensouda’s successor, Karim Khan, announced that he was seeking an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and other Israeli officials over the country’s conduct during the Gaza war.

AP / Bas Czerwinski 2018 ©

Cohen’s personal involvement in the operation took place during his work as the Mossad director, said the Guardian. According to the report citing a senior Israeli official, his activities were authorized "at a high level and justified on the basis the court posed a threat of prosecutions against military personnel."

"Mossad’s objective was to compromise the prosecutor or enlist her as someone who would cooperate with Israel’s demands," another source told the Guardian. A third source called Cohen Netanyahu’s “unofficial messenger."

Haim Zach/GPO

One of prime minister's closest allies, Cohen is said to have led Mossad's involvement in an almost decade-long "campaign by the country to undermine the ICC." Four sources confirmed to the Guardian that Bensouda had briefed a small group of senior ICC officials about Cohen’s attempts to pressure her, amid concerns over "threatening nature of his behaviour."

POOL via AP/Peter Dejong 2015 ©

Namely, Cohen is alleged to have told the ICC prosecutor: “You should help us and let us take care of you. You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.” Some of the Guardian sources labeled his ultimately unsuccessful activities as “despicable tactics” and "stalking."

"The Mossad also took a keen interest in Bensouda’s family members and obtained transcripts of secret recordings of her husband, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Israeli officials then attempted to use the material to discredit the prosecutor," highlighted the report.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

The Guardian announced a joint forthcoming investigation conducted with the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, "revealing how multiple Israel intelligence agencies ran a covert 'war' against the ICC for almost a decade."