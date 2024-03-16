Mossad chief to resume hostage talks in Doha - report
Report says talks will focus on the number of terrorists jailed in Israel who could potentially be released in exchange for Israeli hostages
i24NEWS
1 min read
Mossad chief David Barnea will resume hostage and ceasefire talks with Qatar’s prime minister and Egyptian officials in Doha on Sunday, U.S. media reported Saturday.
The report said the negotiations would focus on the remaining gaps between Israel and the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas, such the number of terrorists jailed in Israel who could potentially be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.
