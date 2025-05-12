Israel - Hamas War day 584: Kidnapped IDF soldier Edan Alexander is expected to be released from Hamas captivity later in the day. His mother, Yael, landed in Israel along with US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler.

The Israeli military has begun a unilateral ceasefire to facilitate his release, with Alexander expected to be handed to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip. His release is expected to be without ceremony.

A source familiar with the details of the release told i24NEWS that there were no direct talks between the US and Hamas to release Alexander, with mediators Egypt and Qatar thanked by US President Donald Trump for securing his freedom.

The sources said that if Hamas agrees to the original outline by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which Israel agreed to, the expansion of the war will be postponed to carry out the exchange deal and release the hostages. Edan's release will be done without a ceasefire, and Hamas will receive nothing in exchange for Idan's release.

Alexander, born in New Jersey, immigrated to Israel to enlist as a lone soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, and was kidnapped from an outpost in Kissufim during the Hamas terror rampage on October 7, 2023, after volunteering to give up on his leave to serve on base that weekend. In November 2024, Hamas released a video with a sign of life from Alexander, in which he addressed his family and former US president Joe Biden.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war