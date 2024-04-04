Multiple missiles barrage southern Israel from Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards the southern city of Sderot, causing alarm and minor damage, according to municipal officials.

The first rocket struck a road in Sderot, resulting in slight damage, while the second projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, preventing further harm.

Additionally, another rocket was fired towards the coastal city of Ashkelon but was successfully shot down by the IDF.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attack. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the rocket strikes.

The incident marks the third barrage of rockets targeting southern Israel today and the sixth within the past 26 hours, signaling a concerning escalation in hostilities. Emergency response teams, including rescue, security, and municipal forces, are currently at the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of residents.

Yaron Sasson, a spokesperson for the municipality, provided updates on the situation, emphasizing the ongoing threat posed by rocket attacks originating from Gaza.