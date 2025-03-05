Murdered hostage Ohad Yahalomi buried at Kibbutz Nir Oz

Ohad Yahalomi was buried this Wednesday in Kibbutz Nir Oz after his body was returned last week as part of the ceasefire for hostage-prisoner exchange agreement.

The funeral procession started from Rishon LeZion and ended in the kibbutz cemetery. The eulogies took place on the lawn in front of the dining hall. The family will mourn during the traditional Shiva period at the Kibbutz Shefayim hotel where they are staying.

"My Ohad, 16 years of complicity, grounding, growth and love together," eulogized Batsheva, Ohad's wife. "After years of joy and light, you can rest now. We miss you in every single one of our decisions. We hoped that you would come back because there is no one stronger than you. I hope that when the time comes, we will be together again."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

On October 7, 2023, Ohad came out of his shelter to prevent the terrorists from entering and hurting his family. The terrorists shot at him and he was forced to witness the kidnapping of his wife and children before his eyes. The terrorists took his family members on two motorcycles. When one of them slipped in the fields near the kibbutz, his wife managed to escape with her two daughters. His 12-year-old son, Eitan, was taken on the second motorcycle and released after 52 days. Eitan recounted that the terrorists forced him to watch horror videos during his captivity.

Paulina Patimer / Hostages Families Forum

"Ohad, who passed away at 50, was a dedicated and loving man to his family," Kibbutz Nir Oz stated. "He was passionate about sports and hiking, and knew every trail and corner of the desert he adored. For years, he worked at the Nature and Parks Authority and devoted his life to preserving nature. Through his deep love for the desert, he published a guide to scorpions with partners and was involved in educational initiatives within the Bedouin society."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Ohad leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as numerous family members and friends.

The Yahalomi family and the Hostage Families Forum have invited the public to participate in the funeral and to stand on the roadside with Israeli flags to accompany Ohad on his final journey.