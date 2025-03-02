Israel - Hamas War day 513: The funeral of murdered captive Shlomo Mansour is to be held later on Sunday, with the procession beginning in Rishon LeZion before his body is buried in his home of Kibbutz Kissufim.

The Prime Minister's Office said it will adopt the ceasefire outline proposed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which will see the hostages released in two stages without distinction between the living and the deceased.

The deal will extend through the Ramadan and Passover holidays, and half of the hostages will be released in one go. This will be implemented on the first day. If an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, the rest of the hostages will be released.

Hamas, however, has rejected the proposal.

