Israel halts all goods entering Gaza until Hamas agrees to release more hostages | LIVE BLOG
Netanyahu agreed to adopt the Witkoff ceasefire proposal to release half the living and deceased hostages on the first day, with the rest released after a permanent deal is struck — but Hamas refused
Israel - Hamas War day 513: The funeral of murdered captive Shlomo Mansour is to be held later on Sunday, with the procession beginning in Rishon LeZion before his body is buried in his home of Kibbutz Kissufim.
The Prime Minister's Office said it will adopt the ceasefire outline proposed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which will see the hostages released in two stages without distinction between the living and the deceased.
The deal will extend through the Ramadan and Passover holidays, and half of the hostages will be released in one go. This will be implemented on the first day. If an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, the rest of the hostages will be released.
Hamas, however, has rejected the proposal.
Hamas blasts Netanyahu after entry of goods halted, calls on mediators to intervene
Hamas slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adoption of US Envoy Steve Witkoff's plan to extent the first phase of the ceasefire a "blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering into negotiations for the second phase."
In addition, the terror group called Netanyahu's order to halt goods entering Gaza "cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the agreement."
Appealing to mediators and the international community, Hamas called for pressure on Israel to force it to implement the deal.
Netanyahu warns of 'further consequences' if Hamas refuses to release hostages
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that Israel would halt all goods entering the Gaza Strip until Hamas agrees to the release of more hostages.
"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages," the statement said. "If Hamas continues its refusal, there will be further consequences."
Marco Rubio expedites $4 billion in military aid to Israel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a declaration expediting $4 billion in military assistance to Israel, noting that this was after the Biden administration "wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel."