Nahal Brigade loses 3rd soldier in less than a day

The Israel Defense Forces said that Staff Sergeant Ido Samiach was killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the Nahal Brigade up to three in the past 24 hours.

Major Dvir Zion Revah and Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi of the 932nd Battalion fell after an anti-tank guided missile targeted them in the northern Beit Hanoun neighborhood.

In a separate incident, Samiach was wounded along with another soldier in the brigade's elite reconnaissance unit.