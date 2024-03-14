Hezbollah leader: Israel 'is losing the war' in Gaza, Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday that Israel is “losing the war” in the Gaza Strip, even if it launches an invasion of Rafah.

Describing “strategic losses” in Gaza since October 7, Nasrallah said Israel “ hasn’t presented a picture of victory and hasn’t achieved any of the goals it announced.”

Along Israel’s border with Lebanon, he said that Hezbollah will continue to support Hamas in Gaza “no matter what,” adding that the decision to strike a ceasefire with Israel is the Palestinian terrorist organization’s alone.

On October 8, the day after Gazan militants killed more than 1,000 Israelis and captured hundreds more, mostly civilians, Hezbollah launched rockets against northern Israeli towns. Israel has been in the throes of a multi-front conflict, yet has marked significant strategic advances in Gaza and has eliminated top terrorist commanders in Lebanon.

Despite this, Nasrallah said the IDF is “incurring heavy losses” both in Gaza and on the northern border. Faced with multiple fronts in Gaza, the West Bank, and along the border with Lebanon, Israeli “society has begun to show signs of fatigue, its army and its politicians are tired, and the internal problem is great.”

The “love for martyrdom” of the “resistance” – in Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, and Iraq – is due to “the youth’s desire for jihad” as part of “a Quranic culture of faith,” he said.

Nasrallah also blasted American “hypocrisy” that is unable to stop the Houthi threat from Yemen against international shipping, singling out US President Joe Biden, as well as “American stupidity” that allows the Israel-Hamas war to continue.

“Is there anyone who believes that US President Biden cannot stop the war on Gaza? Rather, he is capable, with the stroke of a pen, of stopping the aggression against Gaza,” he said.

