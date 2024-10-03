Nasrallah's designated successor reportedly targeted by 'massive' Israeli strike in Beirut
Lebanese Ministry of Health said there were fatalities from the attack; it is unclear whether Hashem Safieddine is alive
1 min read
Israel carried out a "massive" strike in Beirut, targeting the presumed successor of Hezbollah's late leader Hassan Nasrallah's successor in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut. The reports in Arabic media could not be verified and it is unclear whether Hashem Safieddine survived or not.
