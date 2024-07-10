Nasrallah says Hezbollah scoring hits against Israel on daily bonus

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that the Lebanese terror organization is scoring gains against Israel on a daily basis, speaking at a memorial service for Muhammad Nimeh Nasser, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah is successfully hurting Israel by exhausting it and its army in the north, which in turn is forcing it to stop its war in the Gaza Strip.

"Our commitment to the battle of 'Al-Aqsa Flood' was decisive and final from day one, and our fighters have been racing to the front lines," Nasrallah said, referring to the name given to the October 7 massacre by Hamas. "Hezbollah won't stop fighting until after Zionist entity ends genocidal war in Gaza. After 10 months of aggression, failure is the name of the Israeli battle in the Gaza Strip."

Regarding ceasefire negotiations over the Gaza fighting, Nasrallah said his group is waiting to see the results of the negotiations in Doha, Qatar. "I confirm that we will all accept what Hamas accepts," Nasrallah said.