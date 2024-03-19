Nearly 200 tons of food arrive in Gaza's port

Nearly 200 tons of food arrived at the Gaza Strip’s maritime port, according to an NGO on Tuesday.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), an NGO providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, said that bulk products and ready-to-eat meals were delivered in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, the NGO Open Arms, and with the support of Cyprus.

Bulk products include beans, carrots, canned tuna, chickpeas, canned corn, parboiled rice, flour, oil, and salt.

International bodies have warned that Gaza’s population is at risk of famine, urging more aid into the Palestinian enclave.

UN and EU officials have blamed Israel for exacerbating the situation, although Israel has sharply refuted these claims. Israel has imposed no limit on the amount of aid admitted to Gaza, as well as opened numerous entry points for aid from the international community. It has also pointed out to Hamas and other terrorist groups cynically stealing aid to sell at marked-up prices to Gazans.

The WCK called for a coalition of Arab countries to join the UAE and Jordan to deliver food through land, air, and sea.

The aid group alone sent more than 39 million meals, 1,500 trucks, and opened in Gaza more than 60 community kitchens.

Another 240 tons of food awaits in Larnaca, Cyprus, already loaded on the ship Jennifer, although difficult weather makes its departure date unknown. About 265 pounds of dates from the UAE is in the cargo hold, along with two forklifts and a crane to assist delivery.

For more on the Israel-Hamas war, click here