Negotiations on Gaza plan phase B 'have not yet begun,' says Egyptian official | LIVE BLOG

Israel has received two more coffins of deceased abductees from Gaza via the Red Cross, which were transferred by the IDF and Shin Bet for military honors and forensic identification.

They were later identified as Inbar Heyman and Sgt. Maj. Muhammad al-Atrash.

Senior Israeli officials emphasized that negotiations on Phase B of the peace process will not begin until Phase A, the return of all fallen hostages, is completed.

Egyptian teams and Turkish teams are working in Gaza to locate and recover the bodies. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that “Hamas is required to fulfill its commitments,” after forensic tests revealed that a fourth body handed over by Hamas on Tuesday did not match any of the hostages. Hamas has returned 19 out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages.

READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY HERE