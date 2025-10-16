Negotiations on Gaza plan phase B 'have not yet begun,' says Egyptian official | LIVE BLOG
According to officials difficulties on the ground locating the remaining Israeli hostage bodies are preventing any concrete progress
Israel has received two more coffins of deceased abductees from Gaza via the Red Cross, which were transferred by the IDF and Shin Bet for military honors and forensic identification.
They were later identified as Inbar Heyman and Sgt. Maj. Muhammad al-Atrash.
Senior Israeli officials emphasized that negotiations on Phase B of the peace process will not begin until Phase A, the return of all fallen hostages, is completed.
Egyptian teams and Turkish teams are working in Gaza to locate and recover the bodies. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that “Hamas is required to fulfill its commitments,” after forensic tests revealed that a fourth body handed over by Hamas on Tuesday did not match any of the hostages. Hamas has returned 19 out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages.
Hostage families forum: "the heart will never be whole, but the return of the hostages brings some healing"
The Hostage Families Forum said, following the identification of Inbar Heyman and Muhammad el-Atrash, that "along with the sadness and understanding that the heart will never be whole, their return brings a measure of healing to the families who have lived in uncertainty and doubt for more than two years.
Bodies of hostages Inbar Heyman and Sergeant Major Muhammad el-Atrash identified
"After completing the identification process by the National Center for Forensic Medicine, in collaboration with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, representatives of the Israeli army informed the families of hostages Inbar Heyman and Sergeant Major Mahmoud el-Atrash that their loved ones had been returned to Israel and their identification had been completed," Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. "The Israeli government shares the deep grief of the Heyman and el-Atrash families and all the families of the missing hostages."
Peace is beyond Netanyahu's capabilities" (Wall Street Journal)
Netanyahu is currently, at best, a year away from a tough election, though he may decide to hold a vote much earlier to take advantage of the positive wave generated by the hostage return, the Wall Street Journal reported . "I think peace is beyond his capabilities," said Michael Koplow, policy director of the Washington-based Israel Policy Forum, who was interviewed for this article. "Trump clearly wants to take the next step in Middle East diplomacy, but he's going to have a very hard time getting Netanyahu to go along with him," he continued. "I don't think he realizes how difficult it will be to budge Bibi."