Netanyahu: IDF will remain in Gaza to pressure Hamas until it disarms, addressing Israeli public amid Gaza ceasefire

Addressing the "Citizens of Israel," Netanyahu delivered a speech to the Israeli media on Friday afternoon, shortly after the IDF announced the ceasefire taking effect and the start of forces pulling out of Gaza and restationing along the newly defined lines.

"Today we celebrate one of our great achievements in the War of Rebirth: the return of all our abductees, both living and dead. This is a central goal that we have adhered to throughout," the Prime Minister said.

"Throughout the two years that have passed since the beginning of the war, I have promised the families of the abductees - and I have also promised you, the citizens of Israel - that we would return them all, without exception. We promised - and we are keeping our promise, he continued."

The Prime Minister attributed the success of the ceasefire-hostage deal to his strategic military pressure on Hamas, "combined with heavy political pressure."

"I want to make it very clear: Anyone who says that this hostage deal was always on the table - is simply not telling the truth. Hamas never agreed to release all our hostages while we were inside the Strip," he said.

Netanyahu also said that he did all of this despite immense pressure both internally and from abroad, which he "firmly rejected," having in mind only Israel's security.

"And that means achieving the goals of the war, including the release of the hostages; removing the nuclear and ballistic threat from Iran, which endangered our existence here; and breaking the Iranian axis, of which Hamas is a central part."

Netanyahu closed his speech making mention of the Israeli soldiers and families of the fallen, attributing the return of the hostages to their heroism and bravery.

"And indeed, all the hostages will return to us. In the coming days, God willing, we will bring them all home."