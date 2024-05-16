Netanyahu after aerial tour of Gaza: "The battle in Rafah is critical in this campaign"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the strategic importance of the ongoing battle in Rafah during an aerial tour of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram and Commander of the 162nd Division, Brigadier General Itzik Cohen.

"The battle in Rafah is critical. It is a battle that decides many things in this campaign," Netanyahu said, following an aerial review of the operational activities in Rafah led by the 162nd Division.

During the tour, Netanyahu and the Deputy Chief of Staff visited the 55th Artillery Battalion at the Bnei Netzer base. Lt. Col. Mor Gurvitz of the 55th Brigade provided an operational review, detailing the battalion's activities since the war began and their recent operations in Rafah.

Addressing the battalion's commanders and soldiers, Netanyahu acknowledged the sacrifices made and the vital role they play in the campaign:

"We are here on a difficult day, a day when we learn of five of our fighters who have fallen. This will not weaken our fighting spirit. You are the generation of victory. You fight in a wonderful way, with sacrifice and with great continuity for many months. The people of Israel are proud of you, I am proud of you. We continue until victory."

Ma'ayan Tuaf /L.A.M

Netanyahu highlighted the critical nature of the Rafah battle, describing it as a pivotal point in the campaign against enemy forces:

"The battle in Rafah is critical. It's not just the rest of their battalions, it's also their oxygen pipes back for escape and resupply. This battle, of which you are an integral part, is a battle that decides many things in this campaign."

Ma'ayan Tuaf /L.A.M

He expressed his gratitude and pride in the soldiers' efforts, acknowledging the hardships they endure:

"I repeat: we are in a critical battle now. Your action helps end it. Its completion advances us a huge distance to defeating the enemy. I just want to congratulate you and thank you on behalf of the citizens of Israel and the people of Israel for what you are doing. I know you eat a lot of dust, but you are doing a great thing. Thank you!"