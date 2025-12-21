Netanyahu and Sen. Graham warn Hamas and Hezbollah are rearming

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday in Jerusalem with US Senator Lindsey Graham, with both leaders voicing concern over what they described as renewed military buildup by Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The meeting took place amid ongoing regional tensions and as Israel celebrates the Hanukkah holiday.

Opening the meeting, Netanyahu warmly welcomed the senior Republican senator, calling him “a great friend of Israel and a dear personal friend.” “We have no better friends than him,” Netanyahu said, adding, “Welcome.” Graham is considered one of Israel’s most vocal supporters in the US Congress.

Graham responded with holiday greetings and reflected on the past year, saying, “Happy Hanukkah to everyone. I came here with a goal. We had a lot of achievements in 2025.” He added that he wanted to ensure “that 2026 will be a year of peace and of beating the bad guy.”

The senator then issued a stark assessment of the security situation, warning that militant groups were rebuilding their capabilities. “My impression is that Hamas is not disarming; it is rearming,” Graham said. He added that Hamas was attempting “to consolidate their control over Gaza, not give it up,” while Hezbollah, he said, “is trying to produce more weapons.” Graham concluded, “This is an unacceptable result.”

Netanyahu agreed with the assessment, responding directly to Graham’s remarks. “You are right on both counts,” the prime minister said. “You are usually right. I could also say always, but you have to leave a certain margin,” he added with a light tone.

The meeting showcased the close coordination between Netanyahu and key US lawmakers on security issues, particularly regarding Iran-backed groups in the region. It also stressed shared concerns in Jerusalem and Washington that recent developments could undermine efforts to stabilize Gaza and deter further escalation along Israel’s northern border.