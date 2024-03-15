Netanyahu approves IDF plan of Rafah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday stated that he approved the Israel's Defense Forces' (IDF) plan of operation in Rafah, despite fears of further deterioration of humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

Many parties, including Israel's Middle Eastern partners, the United States and international organizations, have warned against the operation in the city where estimated 1.5 million people found shelter after the Israel-Hamas war broke out over five months ago. U.S. President Biden called the operation in Rafah "a red line."

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

"The IDF has prepared for the operational side and for the evacuation of the civilian population," read the Prime Minister's office statement.

Additionally, the statement addressed Hamas' latest deal proposal: "As for the hostages, Hamas' demands are still delusional. Israeli delegation will leave for Doha after the war cabinet discusses Israel's position."

Earlier on Friday, the Hostages Families Forum headquarters released a statement, urging the war cabinet not to postpone the deal after Hamas presented its new demands. "For the first time, we can envision embracing them again, please grant us this right," said the statement.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

This is a developing story.