Netanyahu approves new delegation for hostage release talks in Qatar

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved Thursday evening an Israeli delegation to depart for Qatar, as part of hostage release negotiations.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the delegation will be led by Mossad chief David Barnea, where he will meet with his American counterpart William Burns, as well as the Egyptian and Qatari ministers of intelligence.

"The meeting of senior officials will be held as part of the negotiations in Doha, and its purpose is to advance the efforts to return the hostages," the PMO concluded.

Previously, Israeli officials downplayed the prospect of a new hostage release deal. However, that was before the sudden return of Barnea to Doha who left just two days ago.

Qatar, on the other hand, expressed cautious optimism after the previous meeting of senior officials in Doha, though there was "no time limit for negotiations."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in the region for shuttle diplomacy, voice his own optimism, saying a deal is "getting closer. I think the gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible."