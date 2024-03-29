Netanyahu authorizes further hostage talks in Cairo and Doha

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light for the departure of Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs to participate in additional hostage negotiation talks in Cairo and Doha.

This decision comes after Hamas rejected compromises put forward by Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States during discussions held in Doha earlier this week.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu conveyed to Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar that they will have the necessary support and authority to engage in negotiations during the upcoming talks in Cairo and Doha.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Following Netanyahu's directive, a mid-level Mossad team has been stationed in Doha since Barnea returned to Israel earlier this week.

It has also been reported that Netanyahu rejected a proposed framework for a deal on Thursday.