Netanyahu: cabinet to convene this week to direct IDF on war goals

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that he will convene the Israeli cabinet later this week to formally guide the IDF on how to achieve the three central objectives of the war: defeating Hamas, securing the release of Israeli hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly government meeting on the eve of Tisha B'Av a solemn day marking historical Jewish tragedies, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of national unity in times of conflict.

"We must continue to stand together and fight together," he said. "We will give the IDF the directives it needs to achieve all three of the war goals we set—without exception."

His remarks were delivered alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who echoed the message of unity and described an ambitious government plan to inject 3.2 billion shekels into development and rehabilitation projects in the southern region. This includes major investments in Ashkelon, Netivot, Ofakim, and several regional councils surrounding Gaza.

Netanyahu stressed that the dual mission of military victory and national reconstruction go hand in hand. "While we fight to defeat Hamas and return our hostages, we are also building our country. This is how we win," he said.

The government’s new initiatives include industrial development zones, educational investments, and the construction of Israel’s first Paralympic village in the south.

Smotrich noted that the investment could double the population in some of these regions, saying: "The real victory is when those across the border see the very places they sought to destroy growing, thriving, and developing."

The announcement comes amid continued hostilities and increasing public pressure to secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.