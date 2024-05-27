Netanyahu calls civilian deaths in Rafah strike a 'tragic error'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called the deadly overnight Rafah strike by the IDF a "tragic error."

The Israel Defense Forces said an investigation had been launched into the incident, during which dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed as an air strike was launched to eliminate two senior Hamas terrorists.

The death toll rose to 45 earlier, according to the Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry, and more than 200 wounded.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel's army noted that it took several steps to prevent civilian casualties ahead of the attack, including aerial surveillance and reducing the payload on the precision-guided munitions used.

The attack prompted widespread condemnation, with the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and the UAE blasting the "massacre" of Palestinians during Israel's Rafah operations.

France's President Emmanuel Macron also stated on his X account that he was "outraged" over the killing of innocent civilians.