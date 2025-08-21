Netanyahu calls for hostage negotiations as IDF operates on outskirts of Gaza City

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Division on Thursday to approve the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) operational plans for a takeover of Gaza City and the defeat of Hamas. Speaking to troops on the ground, Netanyahu emphasized the dual mission of military operations and hostage negotiations.

"I have come to approve the IDF's plans to take over Gaza City and defeat Hamas. At the same time, I have instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel," Netanyahu said. "These two things defeating Hamas and releasing all our hostages go hand in hand."

Netanyahu’s visit coincides with heightened military activity on the outskirts of Gaza City, where IDF forces have already established a presence. Additional forces are expected to join them as operations intensify.

Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who toured the Gaza Strip alongside senior commanders including Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor and Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, praised the efforts of IDF troops in recent engagements.

"We are in a challenging and intense multi-threat war," Zamir said. "The Gaza arena is our main effort. Our missions remain the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas – we will not rest or stop until we complete them. Achieving these objectives is essential to our future and our values as a society."

Zamir highlighted the impact of Israel’s military operations on Hamas, describing the group as having shifted from a “terrorist army” into a guerrilla organization. "We will continue to hit Hamas everywhere and pursue them for as long as necessary and wherever necessary," he said.

During the field visit, the Chief of Staff and other commanders spoke with troops from the Kfir Brigade and the 188th Brigade, reviewing operational successes and lessons from recent engagements in Khan Yunis, where IDF forces intercepted a Hamas attack. Zamir stressed the importance of readiness and vigilance, noting that without the troops’ swift response, the outcome could have been far worse.

Tens of thousands of reserve soldiers have been called up to support ongoing operations. Zamir thanked them and their families, calling their service "sacred work" vital to the mission’s success.

"The entire people of Israel are looking at you and trusting you. We have no other option but victory," Zamir said. "The Kfir Brigade will continue to stand firm and bring achievements. Great appreciation for your activity."